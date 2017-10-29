Reward offered for arrest in attack on Cleveland police officer

A reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with an attack on a female Cleveland police officer overnight Friday, Oct. 27.

The officer was assaulted while working secondary employment in full uniform at the Taco Bell at 4110 Lee Road.

Her service weapon was taken in the attack.

Police say the officer exited the Taco Bell and was placing items into her personal vehicle when a suspect approached her from behind and attempted to take her service weapon.

As she fought back a second suspect approached and beat her repeatedly in her face.

The suspects managed to take her gun and the two fled.

The officer was treated for facial injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators in the Fourth District detective bureau at (216) 623-5418.

Overnight information can be given at (216) 621-1234.

Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Reward monies up to $2,500 can be available via Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the wanted or for information that leads to the recovery of the service weapon.

Suspect information is as follows:

Suspect #1: 17-18 year old male, wearing a gray hood scarf as a mask, light grey sweatpants and black boots.

Suspect #2: 17-18 year old male, wearing a dark hood, dark sweats or pans and fled the scene on foot.

