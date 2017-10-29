Ashland University soccer player scores one of the craziest goals you will ever see

Ashland University soccer player Cameron Mendel scored one of the wildest goals you will see in the sport in a game against Tiffin University on Oct. 27.

In the 88th minute the goalie for Tiffin tries to send the pass deep, Mendel times the kick perfectly and deflects the kick off his shoulder and the ball crosses the line for an Eagles' goal.

Tiffin would defeat Ashland 3-2 in overtime.

