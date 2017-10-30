Wrong-way driver killed in I-77 crash identified, road reopened

Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill after the accident. (Source: Cleveland Fire)

After being closed for nearly 20 hours, all lanes on I-77 at the scene of a deadly crash reopened late Sunday night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the victim as 43-year-old Mark Sturtevant of Cleveland.

According to police, Sturtevant crashed his Chevy Trailblazer head-on into a semi-truck near the I-77 and Broadway Avenue interchange.

The crash was first reported around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning. The EPA was requested to help clean up after approximately 500 gallons of fuel from the tanker leaked onto the highway.

EPA cleaning up fuel spill. I-77 North closed from Pershing to Broadway exits. Cleveland Fire crews still on scene for safety, support. pic.twitter.com/ofKXWDlYFN — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

Cleveland Fire HazMat team applies a layer of foam as a vapor barrier to keep the fuel spill from igniting. Approx 500 gallons spilled. pic.twitter.com/qPFKe04HCa — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

Investigators say Sturtevant was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided with the tanker-truck. He died at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine how Sturtevant ended up traveling in the opposite direction.

