Stow man held on $1 million bond, accused of murdering mother

Jason Reeves is being accused of killing his mother. (Source Stow Police)

A 22-year-old Stow man pleaded not guilty Monday morning and is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly murdering his mother.

According to the Stow Police Department, Jason Reeves called police Saturday night to report that his mother had been killed. During the 911 call, Reeves said that he showed up to his mother's apartment and found Susan Reeves, 56, stabbed to death in her bed.

Stow police officers and Ohio BCI agents arrived to Susan's home on Graham Road, where Reeves was waiting with his father, the victim's ex-husband, and a friend.

Police say Reeves was interviewed about the crime, but was later released. Then, on Sunday morning, Reeves turned himself in and was charged with aggravated murder in his mother's death.

Reeves was booked and transferred to the Summit County Jail. He appeared for arraignment via video Monday morning at the Stow Municipal Court.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.