Euclid carjacker sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting 81-year-old man

The 18-year-old suspect who shot an elderly man during an attempted carjacking in Euclid was sentenced to 13 years in prison Tuesday morning.

Lonester Coleman pleaded guilty to pistol-whipping and shooting the 81-year-old victim in the chest in a post office parking lot on Euclid Avenue on July 10. The defense attorney claimed that Coleman was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"Your intoxication may be an excuse, but it doesn't make it forgivable," said the sentencing judge.

Coleman fled the scene on foot after the shooting, but was caught after a short manhunt.

Coleman, who has an extensive criminal record and is a known local gang member, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

"I'm just tying to be a better person. I'm sorry for what I did," pleaded Coleman.

The victim, who was not present at the hearing, was represented by his son Anthony Medved.

"My father couldn't be here today," said Medved. "He's recuperating as well as any 81-year-old man would in this case. He can't be here because of his mental psychological state because of what happened."

The carjacking and shooting victim survived the case.

In additional to the time in prison, Coleman will be placed on five years probation after release.

