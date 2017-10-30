Troopers make $72,000 pot bust on I-480

Two women from California were arrested with $72,000 worth of marijuana in the trunk of their car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over the Dodge Caravan on Oct. 19 on I-480.

Troopers say they believed the women were hiding something criminal, so a K9 was brought to the scene.

After the K9 alerted to the vehicle, troopers did a search and found a suitcase in the trunk containing 18 pounds of marijuana. The drugs have a street value of $72,000.00.

Shantanyze Lockett, 23, and Melique Carter, 41, are charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking in drugs.

