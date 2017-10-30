Portage County man killed after car flips upside down

A 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

Akron police say around 4 a.m., James Stetka of Portage County was westbound on Lovers Lane and turning left on Ada Street, when he hit a curb.

Officers say Stetka lost control of his car and hit a utility pole and then a tree.

The impact caused his vehicle to flip onto its roof.

EMS says Stetka died on the way to the hospital.

Nobody else was in the vehicle.

