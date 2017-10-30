Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend had protection order against him

A 65-year-old man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and court records show, she had a protective order against him and Cleveland police had a warrant for his arrest.

Cleveland police say Dale Peters stabbed Laura Fruscella, 65, to death Sunday, Oct. 29.

Fruscella's body was found in the front yard of her home at 10514 Montrose. She had been stabbed in the neck.

According to court records, on Oct. 17, Peters was charged with violating the protective order and there was a warrant issued for his arrest.

There is also a court note on the docket stating "domestic violence high risk".

On Oct. 18, Peters failed to show up in court for a pre-trial hearing for his Aug. 28 arrest for domestic violence against Fruscella.

After Fruscella's body was found on Sunday, officers went to Peters' home on Birchwood and found him sitting in a vehicle in his driveway.

Peters allegedly placed a large kitchen knife to his neck and threatened to hurt himself and officers.

SWAT was called to the scene and after many hours, Peters got out of the vehicle and stabbed himself and shoved the knife blade up his nose.

He is currently being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

