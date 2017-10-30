View Canton crime reports online

People living in Canton now have access to crime reports at the click of a mouse.

The Canton Police Department, along with the Tip411 program will now offer a community crime map online.

A user is able to view basic details of a crime.

A direct link to the TIP411 anonymous text message system will allow users to share tips and information with police.

The map will also allow users to view registered sex offenders.

All crimes will not be listed, including those involving juveniles, domestic violence and sex offenses.

