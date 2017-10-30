Cleveland nonprofit, Elyria firefighters dress up special youngsters for Halloween

Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra poses with this little Cleveland Brown for Halloween. (Source: WOIO)

It's not easy finding the perfect Halloween costume for kids, but for those who have children with special needs, it can be an impossible task.

“Anything you can do for somebody that isn't able-bodied and needs a little assistance, and makes their day a little brighter, I think that would be great,” said event organizer, Cindy Marks.

Marks is with UCP of Greater Cleveland's LeafBridge Therapy, and it was her idea to give these kids the Halloween they might not have otherwise.

Marks, along with 60 staff and volunteers from Elyria Fire Department, are outfitting the kids with specialized costumes.

“They could choose from the Browns, the Cavs and the Tribe. Ally chose the Browns,” said volunteer Kate Lowry.

“Came to work and said: 'What do you think about having an event?' My boss said: 'Oh my gosh, that's great,” Marks said.

“I love UCP. I love everything that they do. This is so therapeutic. Words cannot even describe,” said Adaja Jackson’s mom.

Organizers say these smiles are thank you enough, and that they are getting more out of the event than the kids.

“Oh, I will probably cry a lot later,” Marks said.

