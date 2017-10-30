Open door at Board of Elections blamed on mechanical failure

Officials at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections say it was a mechanical problem that caused the doors on the building to be unlocked on September 2.

Former Mayor and Congressman Dennis Kucinich discovered the building open and unoccupied when he arrived to vote.

Board of Elections Director, Pat McDonald released this statement:

I can confirm that the County Sheriff's report says the problem was mechanical. From my experience our doors have functioned properly when they were correctly secured by the guards. A lot more information will be needed before I am satisfied that this was a mechanical failure and not human error.

There will be a lot of discussion when the Board members have the opportunity to talk about this matter at tomorrow's Board meeting. Representatives from the Sherriff's Department will be available at the meeting to answer questions and to make any clarifications the Board requires.

Late September, the board of control approved replacing the front and rear doors of the BOE's building.

