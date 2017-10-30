Hero dispatcher helps save choking dog with Heimlich maneuver instructions

A golden retriever from Willoughby almost didn't make it to Halloween after he ate a toy.

Willoughby police received a call Sunday afternoon from frantic teenager.

The caller told 911 that her dog was choking on a Minion toy and they didn't know what to do.

After sending rescue personnel to the address, Dispatcher Smalley talked the caller through doing the Heimlich maneuver on her pet.

Once fire personnel arrived, they were able to dislodge the object.

The pet and its owner are said to be doing fine.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.