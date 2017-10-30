Brook Park firefighters plan Halloween open house to avoid backlash, controversy

Halloween is designed to be a fun time, filled with costumes and candy.

But, every now and then, someone gets a little too creative.

That's what happened in Brook Park a year ago when firefighters took to the streets on Halloween and handed out candy from fire vehicles.

Firefighters had done so without permission, and an internal investigation was launched.

A fire department supervisor was suspended and reprimanded, and residents lashed out.

For 2017, the city has come up with a new and improved way to bring smiles to the faces of little ghosts and goblins.

Now, Brook Park Fire Chief Thomas Maund and his department have found a better way to treat the kids.

The mayor, Tom Coyne, and the fire union decided it would be best to have an open house at the fire station on Holland Road so kids can come to them.

"We can give then some tips on safety and even take some pictures with Sparky, who I'm sure will make an appearance, pictures with the fire trucks," said Maund.

In addition to getting those safety tips, kids can load up on candy and each child, up to 2,000 of them, will get a glow stick bracelet.

