Tonight at 6: Brook Park backlash; LeBron Halloween

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Controversy over what firefighters did during trick or treating in a local suburb.

See what they’re doing now.

Plus, why tonight is the perfect time for a LeBron James Halloween party.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.