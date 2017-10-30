Lakewood Police: Man robs PNC Bank, gets arrested 6 minutes later

Lakewood Police think they have their man following a robbery at PNC Bank on Monday.

According to police spokesman Timothy Schad, the bank -- located at 14205 Detroit Rd. -- was robbed at 3:01 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot and a man matching the robber's description was picked up six minutes later along Madison Avenue, near Baxterly Avenue.

The man was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released on the alleged robber after he's charged.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.