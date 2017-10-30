Machine Gun Kelly is coming home for the holidays

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Double XXMAS Show to the Wolstein Center on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the Wolstein Center this will be the Cleveland area native's first headline arena show in his career.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $39.50, $52.50, $67.50 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, Wolsteincenter.com or Wolstein Center Box Office.

