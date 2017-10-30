'The Kicker' shades winless Hue Jackson in comical Facebook post

Cleveland Browns' head coach Hue Jackson has won one of 24 games since assuming the team's leadership role last year. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Browns' head coach Hue Jackson was happy as a clam when the organization selected him to lead the team starting in 2016.

Now, halfway through his second season, Jackson is mired in defeat and weighed down by a 23-loss albatross.

That's right, the beleaguered coach -- despite an honorable effort -- has only won one of 24 games.

It's a sad reality, which spurred this comical post by The Kicker, a satirical website:

By the numbers, the "new" Browns are one of the worst football teams in NFL history.

As it stands, the Browns are 4-41 dating back to the 2014 season.

The Detroit Lions, who will face off against Cleveland on Nov. 12, went 4-41 from 2007-10.

The Lions are the only other team to rack up that many losses in four years.

Ouch.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.