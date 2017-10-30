Halloween mini candy looks so sweet and innocent, but it will upend your diet

Cleveland 19 Anchor Chris Tanaka looks at Halloween candy, by the numbers.

They're small, they're cute, and oh so tasty.

Bite size, mini's, snack size -- whatever the verbiage -- those little chocolate treats may look innocent, but they can easily crush a diet.

The USDA's daily recommended calorie intake for a woman 41 to 45 years old ranges from 1,800 to 2,200 calories.

For men of the same age, it's 2,200 to 2,800.

Of course, to lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume.

These little treats make that next to impossible.

Those small peanut butter cups? 90 calories each.

Have three of four of those, and that's like eating an extra bowl of cereal at breakfast.

Smaller KITKATS are 140 calories per serving.

If you have one serving after lunch, and one after dinner, then you'll have to do 30 minutes on the treadmill just to burn it off.

And how about Snickers mini's? Just four of those bite-sized treats will set you back 170 calories.

That's almost 10% of a 45-year-old woman's daily caloric allowance.

Of course, this isn't to shame you out of eating these little treats.

Experts say to be aware of the calories you're ingesting and plan around those snacks to stay healthy.

