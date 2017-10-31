LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers host annual Halloween bash

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had the best start to the 2017-18 NBA season. The team, with several new additions, has lost four out of their last five games. Maybe they just needed more bonding time?
LeBron James hosted the team's annual Halloween party Monday night. It gave everyone the chance to get together and reset before continuing on with the season.
In the past, LeBron dressed up as Prince and Jerome. This year, he went all out as Pennywise from Stephen King's "It."
Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas went to the party as the late rapper Eazy-E.
Kyle Korver donned a Willy Wonka costume.
. @KyleKorver AMAZING!!!! pic.twitter.com/vLpwR6L8CX— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Kevin Love showed up as the wrestler Sting, while JR Smith dressed up as Beldar Conehead.
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union went for the coordinated couples costume.
Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/TCa2RymZYP— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 31, 2017
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian followed suit, and dressed up as characters from "Game of Thrones."
omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017
Channing Fry as Blank Man!
The Cavs house DJ even dressed up for the party, showing up as No. 1 draft pick LeBron James.
This year, there were no subtle jabs directed towards the Golden State Warriors like at last year's Halloween party. The Cavs return to the court on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.
And we couldn't leave out The King's family!
