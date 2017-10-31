Utah campus shooting suspect has ties to Ohio

Police are searching for the 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is a suspect in the shooting. (Source: Salt Lake City Police Department)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the University of Utah. The 24-year-old suspect, who is still on the run, has been arrested in Ohio before.

Police say Austin Boutain shot and killed at least one person during a carjacking late Monday night.

Court records show that Boutain was arrested in Ohio's Hamilton County and convicted of obstructing official business in May 2015. A separate Ohio charge for disorderly conduct was dismissed.

He was accused of running from officers during an investigation at a Cincinnati hotel, "causing alarm to patients and employees," according to police.

He lived in Cincinnati as recently as 2015, according to Hamilton County court records.

Authorities asked residents near the University of Utah campus to "shelter in place" as police continue to look for the armed and dangerous suspect.

Boutain has a tattoo covering the front of his nect and one down his left arm onto his hand, according to police.

