Police warn of attempted child enticement in Solon

Solon police have issued a warning about a group of suspects that tried to entice two young girls into a suspicious vehicle.

Police say on Saturday evening near the intersection of Ashdown Drive and Popham Place, a 12- and a 10-year-old girl were riding their scooters through the neighborhood when they were approached by a dark-colored SUV.

The girls initially ignored one of the passengers when asked if they wanted candy.

The suspects in the vehicle approached the girls again and offered them an iPhone the second time. The girls then rode away.

Police say the SUV has chrome strips on the side and is similar to a vehicle involved in a similar incident earlier this year in the Chagrin Highlands development.

A description of the suspects was not released.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation or may have seen the vehicle, please contact Det. Sgt. Jamey Hofmann with the Solon Police Department at 440-337-1466.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.