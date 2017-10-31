Strongsville family's Halloween display rooted in love

Monsters, ghosts, goblins and characters from popular Halloween movies have taken over a Strongsville family's home.

Rich and Tara Ward have been setting up an elaborate Halloween display complete with animatronics for 11 years.

It has become a neighborhood hit with children stopping by to get an up-close look at Zombie Island and characters from famous movies, including Hannibal Lecter, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Pinhead and Pennywise. The couple even has an old hearse they purchased.

Rich said Halloween is one of his favorite holidays. His late mother, Nell Ward, loved Halloween and would make homemade costumes when he was a boy.

Rich and Tara said kids sometimes are frightened by the displays but walk away thinking it's the best thing ever. Over the years many children and families have written notes of appreciation.

It's a labor of love for the family. They remove many of the animatronics at night to protect them from the weather. Rich has also become good at making repairs when items break.

Their Halloween display starts Oct. 1 and runs through Halloween. Their address is 20684 Albion Road. Trick-or-treating in Strongsville runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

