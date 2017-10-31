Ohio troopers arrest 2 men, confiscate 58 pounds of marijuana

State troopers seized more than $135,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Erie County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a 2013 Cadillac with California tags for following too closely on I-80.

Troopers searched the car after a drug-sniffing drug detected contraband in the vehicle.

During the search, troopers discovered 58 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value at $135,430.

James Turner, 26, and Pedro Nunez, 24, both of California, were jailed at the Erie County Jail and charged with felony possession and trafficking marijuana.

If convicted, each man could face up to 16 years in prison.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.