Ghoulish and glamorous couples tie the knot on Halloween at Akron Civic Theatre

Eighteen couples in all were married Tuesday at the Akron Civic Theatre. (Source: WOIO)

You don't normally think of Halloween as the perfect day for a wedding, but it's getting more popular with every year.

For the second year in a row, an Akron Municipal Court judge officiated Halloween weddings at the Akron Civic Theatre.

" I'll never forget this day ever, ever, ever," said Kristina Peters, who married Tuesday.

"People like dressing up, it's very festive and weddings should be fun," said Honorable Kathryn Michael, Akron Municipal Court.

Prior to the ceremony, couples had to get a marriage license then pay a small fee.

Eighteen couples in all tied the knot.

Some came in traditional wedding attire, while others came in costume.

"I guess it's just kind of cool because everybody can wear their own costumes, but decided to do something that is really traditional and make us excited to share the joy with all the other guys," said Schi Chen with his bride Jiayi.

The two met at the University of Akron and made it official.

Every detail of the day was planned, right down to the decorations.

And no matter the attire, the room was full of love.

"It's now vested in me, by the State of Ohio, you are husband and wife, you may now kiss your bride," said Judge MIchael.

