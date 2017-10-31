Police banking on surveillance pics to help find credit card thief

Westlake police hope surveillance photos will help them identify a man suspected of using a stolen or lost credit card a short time after it was discovered missing.

The victim noticed his credit card was not in his wallet on Aug. 15.

That same evening, someone racked up $1,439 in purchases on his card in Strongsville and two locations in Avon.

The Avon Best Buy provided surveillance photos of a male suspect entering the store.

If anyone can identify the man in the picture, please call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

