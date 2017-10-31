Hospital brings trick-or-treating to the patients - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hospital brings trick-or-treating to the patients

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Trick-or-treating at Rainbow(Source: WOIO) Trick-or-treating at Rainbow(Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The employees at Rainbow Babies and Childrens' Hospital make sure their patients aren't left out on any Halloween fun.

Every year, the employees dress up in costume and pass out treats.

Many of the kids are also able to dress up.

Staff members say they look forward to this event each year.

