WATCH: Wendy Williams passes out Tuesday during live Halloween show

Wendy Williams gave viewers an unexpected scare on Halloween during Tuesday's show.

The 53-year-old talk show host passed out on live TV.

Williams was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween when she collapsed in mid-sentence.

Williams lost her balance and fell backward.

After a long commercial break, Williams assured the audience that, "it was not a stunt."

She says she overheated in her costume.

The show released a statement after the incident.

