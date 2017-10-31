New restaurant 'Menyu' app aims to make dining easier

A couple northeast Ohio friends are merging tech and dining with their newest endeavor.

Co-founders of the Menyu App, Kevin Sims & Adam VanBuskirk, created the platform accessible via web or mobile app that allows consumers to see what their food will look like before they order it.

"Me and the co-founder Adam VanBuskirk came up with the idea that when we're in a restaurant and we had issues that you only see the descriptions and you order it and you have that regret. You're like, 'I shouldn't have ordered that'. So with the pictures, it'll give users the experience of trying different things when you're in a restaurant," said Kevin Sims.

"The app takes the anxiety out of trying new dishes," added VanBuskirk.

The app basically allows users to browse hundreds of restaurant menus, including photos of the food as taken by real people like you. Restaurant owners can upload them as well but there is a process.

"Once the picture is taken by the user it's basically on hold until Kevin or I approve it. Once we approve it's uploaded to the app. If we never approve it, it's never seen," VanBuskirk explained.

"The overall dining experience, just an easier solution, always knowing what you're gonna get before you order it," added Andre Stewart. "It's also a benefit to restaurant owners themselves because they're also able to showcase more of their menu items that their not able to show on the menu itself," added Stewart.

Sims and VanBuskirk say when consumers find out about it, they want it. They say it makes the 'going out to eat' process easier because you no longer have to wait until you get there to decide what you want.

"If you're at home or driving out and about and you see that fat juicy burger, with the cheese running off, so you can decide 'hey I want to go there,'" added Sims.

Currently, there are hundreds of dishes from nearly 200 restaurants featured on the app.

Right now, the app is only available for iPhone users in iTunes.

