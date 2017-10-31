Iman Shumpert out for 5-7 days with knee soreness

Iman Shumpert talks to the media after practice Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will be out for at least a week after experiencing right knee soreness.

Team officials say tests at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed no structural damage but he will sit out 5-7 days while he undergoes a treatment and rehabilitation process.

Shumpert has been dealing with issues since he suffered a foot injury during the preseason.

He's averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 assists so far this season.

The team will update his status next week.

