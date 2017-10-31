Cleveland police detective recalls interrogating serial killer Anthony Sowell (video)

For hours on Oct. 31, 2009, Anthony Sowell was questioned about bodies found in and around his Cleveland home.

Eleven bodies of women were found scattered around the east side property on Oct. 29, 2009.

One of the police officers interrogating Sowell was Det. Melvin Smith.

Smith is now retired.

For the first time since that night, the former officer talks about that night.

"It was an enduring interview. We talked to him for about 12 hours," said Smith.

Smith said this was definitely the strangest case of his career.

"Yes, it was. It was the biggest case of my career. Being in the homicide unit investigating murders, you run into one or two victims but 11 victims that's quite a bit and the gruesome way in which they were done and disposed of -- that was the biggest thing I had ever run across in my life," said Smith.

Smith said when the call came in, they thought it was a hoax.

However, it was true.

Police unearthed body after body from the property on Imperial Avenue.

"It became a serious issue for us, we wanted to make sure we didn't make any mistakes with Anthony Sowell," said Smith.

Sowell was convicted in 2011.

He's currently serving a death sentence.

