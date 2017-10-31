Shaw High School student murdered; gunman on the loose

Police are investigating the murder of a Shaw High School student.

East Cleveland police say Steven Swain was gunned down Monday evening.

Officers were called to Rosedale Avenue around 8 p.m., for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, the found Swain lying outside about half-way up the street. Officers say the teen had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests.

East Cleveland school officials say Swain will be greatly missed.

Counselors and social workers have been called in to help students and staff dealing with the loss.

According to Facebook, Swain was also a rapper and a "good kid ".

If you have any information, please contact East Cleveland police.

