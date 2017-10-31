Strongsville police charge future son-in-law with teacher's murder

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender addressed the public Tuesday regarding the murder of a local teacher. (Source: WOIO)

Jeffrey Scullin, 20, who is the future son-in-law of murdered Strongsville teacher Melinda Pleskovic, has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Strongsville Police Department)

Strongsville police have charged Jeffrey Scullin, Jr., 20, with aggravated murder following the death of Melinda Pleskovic.

Scullin was Pleskovic's future son-in-law.

During the eight days it took police to make an arrest, neighbors said they saw Scullin at the family's home.

They also said he was a pallbearer at Pleskovic's funeral.

"Jeffery William Scullin Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder," said Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender.

Fender announced Scullin's arrest Tuesday evening, more than a week after Pleskovic's husband, Bruce Pleskovic, and Scullin, called police, claiming they found the 49-year-old dead inside their home on Blazing Star Drive.

Police said she was shot and stabbed multiple times.

Pleskovic was a mom of three and a sixth grade educator who taught at Strongsville City Schools for more than 20 years.

Many people in the community knew her.

"My niece, my niece loved her a lot and is sorry that she's missed now," said Jeff Zoul.

Zoul lived down the street from Pleskovic.

He can't believe the crime happened so close to home. He was also stunned by the arrest.

"I was surprised because of just the situation that went on and how long it take to get him," he said.

Although tragic, many people in the neighborhood said they feel a bit more at ease knowing a suspected killer is off their Strongsville streets.

"I'm relieved. Now that they have a suspect. I'm relieved," said Helen Klan.

Strongsville police didn't take questions and didn't mention the multiple police reports the family made over the past year, but they did stress that Strongsville is a safe community.

"I have a message for everyone who lives, works or visits the city of Strongsville. While no community is immune from isolated acts of violence, even as heinous as this case. This is a safe community. You are as safe here today as you were a month or a year ago," said Fender.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask people with information to call 440-580-3230.

Scullin is being held on a $1 million bond.

