Tonight at 6: Man charged with murdering teacher

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Breaking news on the prime suspect in the Strongsville teachers murder.

The latest on a deadly attack in New York.

And, how does your Halloween costume stack up to the Cavs players?

We’ll show you theirs.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.