NYC terror suspect lived in Cuyahoga Falls in 2015

Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists.

The suspect is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov of Tampa, Fla., according to CBS News.

The 29-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital, where he remains in custody.

Saipov lived in Cuyahoga Falls at 4180 Americana Dr. as late as 2015.

"My heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the families of the victims of yesterday's terrorist attack," said Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of New York City who have been affected by this unspeakable act of violence...Any information that we have that may be of help will be provided in full cooperation to the FBI."

The mailing address is located in Stow, just north of Akron.

"He didn't stand out. He just seemed like another person, really. I'm completely shocked and floored," said Cuyahoga Falls resident Steven Newman, who met Saipov through the neighborhood.

Saipov also registered a business in Greater Cincinnati in 2011, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Enquirer reports the business was registered under the name "Sayf Motors Inc." with the State of Ohio.

Two law enforcement sources told the New York Times that Saipov came to the country in 2010.

The New York Times reported that the white box truck, which had Home Depot decals on the hood and sides, drove about 20 blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. The driver crashed the truck into a school bus and exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun; officers shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in grave condition, officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the people of New York City and all those affected by today’s attack. The citizens of Cleveland stand with you during this difficult time,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Tuesday evening.

