Cleveland SWAT team involved in standoff following domestic viol - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland SWAT team involved in standoff following domestic violence incident

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police and SWAT officers responded to Almira Avenue Tuesday after reports of a violent domestic dispute.

A standoff ensued, but it ended peacefully after the suspect surrendered.

The man was charged with domestic violence.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly