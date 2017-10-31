Adult daycare centers changing lives of Northeast Ohio seniors

Doreen McNaulty, 73, dressed as a hippie for Halloween, discusses her positive experience with Strongsville's SarahCare. (Source: WOIO)

On this Halloween for Doreen McNaulty, she has seen nothing but treats.

“We had a pizza party and we played bingo,” she said.

Not only did she play but she was the big winner at SarahCare Daytime Senior Care.

McNaulty, 73, was dressed as a hippie. She has dementia, and SarahCare is her home away from home.

Lisa Zoloty's family opened the facility when her grandmother needed to be cared for during the day while the family worked.

"Some of the spouses or children, some are still working full-time jobs and they do not want to put them in a nursing home," said Zoloty.

That’s why she has a daycare for adults.

“Feeling comfortable knowing that their loved one is being taken care of, their safe, socializing, it’s a load off their minds,” she said.

Tom Sours is just glad his dad is with good company.

His father John still lives at home with his mother.

“He is here with two dozen guys in the same phase of life. Every time I pick him up he is happy and doesn't want to go home," said Sours.

Lou, 73, is also here and he has Parkinson's.

Lou's wife Elaine says SarahCare has been a blessing.

“It’s made me be able to continue working and he enjoys being here,” she said.

Clients are here from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., then they go home after a day of partying, dancing and socializing.

There are other SarahCare locations in Stow and Canton.

The youngest client is in their teens and the oldest is in their nineties.

