Alleged killer calls 911 to report future mother-in-law's death (listen)

Jeffrey Scullin, 20, who is the future son-in-law of murdered Strongsville teacher Melinda Pleskovic, has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Strongsville Police Department)

Jeffrey Scullin, Jr., one of the first to call 911 to report the death of Strongsville middle school teacher Melinda Pleskovic, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Scullin, 20, was Pleskovic's future son-in-law and was living at the house where the 49-year-old woman was found.

His arrest was announced Tuesday afternoon, eight days after the murder, during a press conference with Strongsville police.

"Jeffery William Scullin, Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder," said Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender.

Both Scullin and Melinda's husband, Bruce Pleskovic, made separate phone calls to 911 claiming they found the 49-year-old woman dead inside their home on Blazing Star Drive.

Police said Melinda was shot and stabbed multiple times.

Neighbors to Pleskovic's home on Blazing Star Drive told Cleveland 19 News that Scullin was spotted at the family's home since Melinda's death. He was also a pallbearer at her funeral.

Melinda was a beloved figure in the community. She was a mother of three children and a sixth grade teacher who taught at Strongsville City Schools for more than 20 years.

Police are continuing the murder investigation.

Scullin is being held on a $1 million bond.

