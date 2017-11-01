NYC terror suspect had past residences locally, operated 2 Ohio businesses

Eight people are dead and several more are injured after a former Northeast Ohio resident deliberately drove a truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

The 29-year-old terror suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbekistan native.

Records indicate Saipov's past addresses include residences Cuyahoga Falls, New Jersey, and Tampa, Fla.

A Cuyahoga Falls resident, who asked to remain anonymous, is passionate about people not lashing out at the Muslim community.

"They're innocent people. My children play with them often. The big kids are truly like mentors to the little kids. The moms get out. They play with us. They mingle with one another. We have walks often."

Jason Davis, who visits his sick mother near Saipov's former Cuyahoga Falls residence, offered his thoughts.

"Kind of heart wrenching thinking that somebody from around here could do something like that," said Davis. :Most of the people I come across around here are pretty humble and pretty nice."

Saipov was charged for the terror attack on Tuesday.

Officials say Saipov entered the United States legally in 2010, and it is believed that he lived in a Cincinnati suburb upon immigrating. He lived in Cuyahoga Falls as late as 2015.

During a background check, investigators discovered that Saipov was a former commercial truck driver who operated several businesses in Ohio.

The first business, Sayf Motors Inc., used the address of a friend near Cincinnati. The second, Bright Auto LLC, used an address near Cleveland.

He also worked as an Uber driver, making more than 1,400 trips.

Saipov resided recently in New Jersey, where he allegedly rented a Home Depot truck an hour before driving it onto the bike path.

Police say Saipov drove about 20 blocks down the bike path, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians from behind. He then crashed into a school bus and fled from the truck brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Officers shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody. He was taken to a New York-area hospital in grave condition.

The suspect left a note in the rental truck claiming he was inspired by ISIS.

