LeBron James stars in Carpool Karaoke with Ice Cube, James Corden

LeBron James, Ice Cube, and James Corden starred in the latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

Check out a preview of LeBron's appearance:

LeBron and Corden talked about hearing LeBron's name dropped in popular hip hop songs, his relationship with JAY Z, and other topics.

Then, Ice Cube hopped into the car and the trio sang "It Was a Good Day."

The full version is available only on Apple Music.

