Hearing continued for 82-year-old bus driver accused of assaulting man through window

An 82-year-old Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School bus driver appeared in Avon Lake Municipal Court Wednesday to face simple assault charges after he got into an altercation with another man.

According to Sheffield Village police, Robert Schmidt allegedly hit the man through a bus window after he dropped off two students at a bus stop in August.

Police say the men were arguing over whether Schmidt used the bus’ emergency lights and signs when stopped.

No children were hurt, but two students witnessed the altercation.

Schmidt was relieved of his duties directly after the incident on Aug. 29, 2017.

Wednesday's pre-trial hearing was continued to Dec. 6 so that the prosecution can gather more evidence.

