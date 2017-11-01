Do homework assignments benefit young students?

School teachers, parents, and doctors across the country are debating whether or not homework benefits young students.

Dr. Harris Cooper, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University, has been studying the benefits of homework for years. He says doing away with it completely is not a good idea.

"Studies do show even small amounts of homework help kids do better on unit tests," says Dr. Cooper. "But they also help to begin shape a child's time management skills, their organization."

However, he believes moderation is key.

"Teachers have a rule that they call the 10 minute rule. You take a child's grade and you multiply it by ten, and that's how much time students should be spending," said Dr. Cooper.

The study by Duke University does show a positive correlation between homework assignments and student achievement.

On the other hand, a New York City public school has banned homework for schoolkids in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Robin Broshi, the mother of a fourth grade student, said she pushed for the school to cut down on assignments because how much her son was pushing back on doing the work.

"It started to become something that i spent a lot of time thinking about and obsessing about why I had to have this contentious relationship with my child about homework," said Broshi. "There are people that want to do multiplication, flash cards with their kids – and they should, that's great. But it shouldn't be mandatory."

Under the 10 minute rule, Broshi's fourth grade student should do about 40 minutes of homework per night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.