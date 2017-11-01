Free Taco Bell today for stolen base in 2017 World Series

The Cleveland Indians were knocked out of the playoffs earlier than anticipated this year, but if it's any consolation, you can get a free taco today from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday as part of their "Steal a base, steal a taco" promotion.

In Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Astros base runner Cameron Maybin stole a base, which means America scores a free taco.

