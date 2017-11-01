$2,500 reward offered in ongoing search for suspect in deadly college student's shooting

Police are continuing a manhunt and are now offering a reward following the fatal shooting of a college student last summer.

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the killing of Jayquon Tillman, 18, of Cleveland.

At a news conference Wednesday morning Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak announced that a $2,500 reward was being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

"I want to reach out to the parents. If you know your child went to this party please sit them down and talk to them," said Jayquon's mother Latoya Williams. "This has been a frustrating time for me and my family. I've been up praying for answers. I'm begging you to do the right thing."

Jayquon, a student at Eastern Michigan University and majoring in Political Science was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He had just come home after finishing his sophomore year.

Police say he was shot and killed near Kent State University on May 6, around 12:45 a.m., at a house party on State Route 43.

According to authorities there were more than 200 people, many college kids, crammed inside the party.

"There was just too many people there for no one not to see something," added Williams.

Jayquon was found in the backyard of the home. Another victim who survived, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the leg.

Deputies said the shooter escaped through the crowd.

"There are people that know. This young man lost his life really for no reason," said Sheriff Doak. "I don't believe he [Jayquon] was the target. I think he may have been trying to diffuse the situation."

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.

