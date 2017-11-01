Cop describes arrest of alleged child killer in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania police officer that arrested an Ohio fugitive wanted for raping and killing a young Conneaut girl described the apprehension.

"As soon as he walked by, I knew," said Franklin Park Borough Police Officer Kevin Lestitian.

Joshua Gurto was arrested on Oct. 27, ending a 20-day nationwide manhunt.

Gurto was on the run out of Northeast Ohio after allegedly raping and murdering 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

Officer Lestitian ordered Gurto to the ground in a Sheetz gas station parking lot, and described the arrest as uneventful.

"It was a relief. I mean, I know they've been looking for him for the last several weeks - in our area for last two days - and so relief," said Officer Lestitian.

Gurto was in possession of a backpack containing a tent, maps of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and a tent. Police and investigators from the U.S. Marshals believe he spent nearly three weeks camping in the woods and hitchhiking.

"I'm assuming he picked up his campsite and was moving," Officer Lestitian added. "Whether he was moving to leave the area, or he told me he was just going to get something to eat and he was hungry and hadn't eaten in a few days."

Gurto is scheduled to be extradited to Ohio this week.

