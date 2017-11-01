Car mangled after Wadsworth police chase; suspect didn't want to go to jail

Police in Wadsworth said a chase that started at city hall ended in a crash at State Route 261 and Interstate 76 Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the suspect, 19-year-old Cyrus A. Mathews, of Cleveland, had just been sentenced to jail in Wadsworth Municipal Court when he ran out of the building, jumped in his Buick LeSabre and drove off.

Police officers followed in their cruisers.

As Matthews drove beneath the I-76 overpass, he crashed into a 2018 Kia Sorrento, and continued into the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at 1160 Akron Road.

The passengers from the Kia Sorrento, a man, woman and a baby, were transported to Summa Wadsworth-Rittman Medical Center by EMS.

Their injuries, if any, are believed to be non-life threatening.

Mathews and a woman in his car were extricated by Wadsworth Fire personnel and transported to an Akron hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Charges in today's incident are pending.

Once released from the hospital, Matthews will remain in custody on his jail sentence imposed during Wednesday's court hearing.

