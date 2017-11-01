Akron woman fights off robbery suspect at ATM

Police say a 61-year-old woman fought off a robbery suspect at an ATM.

The woman told officers she was trying to get money out of the the ATM in the 1400 block of South Arlington Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a man wearing a black mask approached her.

The suspect grabbed her, but she punched him in the face and tried to rip off his mask.

The suspect then fled on foot, without getting anything from the woman.

She drove away and flagged down officers near the intersection of South Main Street and East Waterloo Road.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Akron police.

