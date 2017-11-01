Fake Dave and Busters manager steals credit card

Officers say a man pretending to be a manager at Dave and Busters stole a customer's credit card.

The victim tells Westlake police the suspect offered to give him a significant discount on his bill, due to poor service.

The Parma man handed over his credit card and the suspect, who called himself ":Anthony", walked away.

While the Parma man was waiting for his credit card to be brought back, his bank texted him about three purchases that had been denied at two nearby gas stations with that card.

A purchase did go through for $105 at the Bay Village Speedway and police have released that surveillance picture.

If you recognize him, please contact Westlake police.

