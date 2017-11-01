He makes $30M a year still some say LeBron James is cheap, here's why (video)

LeBron James pinches pennies, even for the holidays.

The All Star forward dressed up as Pennywise for his annual Halloween party Monday night.

LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying. ??????



(via kingjames/IG) #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017

Not only was his costume a no-brainer, being that he loves any and all horror movies, but it was cheap as well.

At Wednesday's shootaround, a reporter asked James if his costume was custom made.

"Nah, I bought that out of Walmart. Size and everything right off the rack," LeBron said. "I'm a horror movie freak. I love horror movies. I've always have since I was a kid. I've always been a fan of the 'IT' franchise. Once the new one came out recently over the summertime that was easy," said LeBron James.

You may recall, in 2016 while on Live with Kelly LeBron's bestie Dwyane Wade told the host that King James was the cheapest out his friends that he vacations with. And how James avoids phone roaming charges when he’s somewhere without Wi-Fi.

Listen below:

