Semi accident closes portion of Interstate 77

Interstate 77 northbound at East Wilbeth Road is currently closed due to an accident involving a semi tanker truck and a vehicle.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Akron Police Department is rerouting traffic in the following manner:

All traffic is being rerouted from Interstate 77 northbound to State Route 224 eastbound/westbound.

It is not known at this time how long traffic will be diverted.

The Akron Police Department is asking that all traffic refrain from using this area if at all possible.

