Vietnam war memorial project needs help in Ohio

The Wall of Faces project is looking for pictures of Northeast Ohio veterans who died in Vietnam. (Source:vvmf.org)

The wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. has the names of the more than 52,000 men and women who died during the war, but what about their faces?

A collection pictures of every single one of them, for a future museum, has been underway for many years and is called the Virtual Vietnam Veterans Wall of Faces.

In the past six years, one woman from Hawaii has been undertaking the task of finding family, friends even high schools that may have pictures of those who died in the war. If family can't be found, often the pictures will come from classmates who still have yearbooks.

"Putting a face with a name changes the whole dynamic of that loved one lost," says Janna Hoehn who's working on the Wall of Faces project. "This is a real person. This was someone's loved one, that they still miss and this is just so important that they have a photo representing them.

Six years ago Hoehn started with her home state of Hawaii. Once all of the pictures were found of the vets there, she moved on to California and has since worked her way west. So far she has collected some 5,000 on her own.

She's now gotten to Ohio and put out a call for help to find pictures of some 200 men and women here.

"It just does my heart so good to be able to make sure a fallen hero is going to be remembered," Hoehn told reporter Dan DeRoos via Skype from Maui. "They deserve to be remembered. They deserve to be honored."

For those who may have a picture, or even information about those still on the list, Hoehn is hoping they will email her so she can continue her search.

Her email is: neverforgotten2014@gmail

Here is the list of names they are still missing pictures for vets that were from Northeast Ohio:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

CARTER, Ronald J. 1948-1969 Parma

COBB, Willis 1937-1970 Cleveland

CONLEY, Monroe J. 1950-1970 Cleveland

CURLEE, Johnnie M. 1930-1966 Cleveland

DAVIS, Robert W. 1947-1968 Cleveland

DENNIS, Willie R. 1947-1968 Cleveland

ECKERFELD, Michael D. 1949-1968 Berea

EGGERT, Russell W. 1949-1968 Cleveland

GRAY, James H. 1936-1966 Cleveland

HALL, Albert 1949-1970 Cleveland

HARTLEY, David W. 1944-1966 Garfield Heights

HUGHES, Marvin T. 1936-1966 Cleveland

ISAACS, John P. 1944-1966 Cleveland

JOHNSON, Johnny L. 1945-1968 Cleveland

LAVELLE, Terrence M. 1946-1967 Cleveland

LENIO, Dale J. 1949-1969 Cleveland

MACK, Robert L. 1943-1966 Cleveland

MADDEN, John P. 1946-1969 Cleveland

MAHONEY, Ernest 1945-1968 Cleveland

MALINOWSKI, Edward 1945-1966 Cleveland

MARTICH, Thomas M. 1947-1968 Cleveland

MAZITIS Jr., Victor A. 1947-1967 Cleveland

McLELLAN, Stuart M. 1942-1968 Cleveland

McVEY, Michael L. 1951-1970 Cleveland

MEDLEY, Clarence 1939-1966 Cleveland

MORGAN, Ronald C. 1950-1970 Cleveland

NEWCOMER, James H. 1952-1971 Cleveland

OWENS, Wilbert 1948-1969 Cleveland

PIERCE Jr., Herbert L. 1949-1969 Cleveland

SANCHEZ, Hector L. 1944-1967 East Cleveland

SEBASTIAN, Joseph W. 1947-1968 Cleveland

STEPP, Eugene H. 1947-1968 Cleveland

THEDFORD, Luther J. 1943-1968 Cleveland

THORNTON, Kenneth C. 1949-1970 Cleveland

WILLIAMS, Robert 1946-1971 Chagrin Falls

WILLIAMS, Sammy 1946-1967 Cleveland

WILSON, Clarence C. 1939-1966 Cleveland

WOODSON, Raymond D. 1949-1970 Cleveland

ASHTABULA COUNTY:

Nicolas Pavlakovich of Geneva

Ronald Rickard of Ashtabula

GEAUGA COUNTY:

no photos needed

LAKE COUNTY:

David F. Fisher Eastlake

Ernest G. Tompkins, Eastlake

Donaciano G. Lopez, Willoughby

Roger Phillips, Madison.

LORAIN COUNTY:

no photos needed

SUMMIT COUNTY:

Michael McGovern, Akron

William L. Robertson, Barberton

Ed Worthey, Akron

STARK COUNTY:

Albert Glanton, Canton

Jarvis Lower, Hartville



